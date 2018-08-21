Share:

SHIKARPUR - The All Pakistan Tanker Association [APTA] organised a protest rally against the registration of a murder case against an APTA office-bearer, Iqbal Jahangiri, at Gadap police station on Monday. The rally was led by Muhammad Hussain, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Malook, Ali Hyder Brohi, Abdullah Pathan and others, it started from trucks terminal and culminated at Shikarpur Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders strongly condemned the registering a murder case against Union Leader Iqbal Jahangiri of Karachi and termed it fake case and demanded the high ups to take notice of fake case registered against their leader otherwise, they threatened to accelerate their protest movement across Pakistan.