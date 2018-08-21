Share:

LAHORE - Government offices, including banks, will observe holidays on Eid ul Azha from 21st August to Thursday 23rd August.

The offices and institutions will reopen on Friday. But most of the officials will join on Monday as some offices observes two weekly holidays.

Punjab University will remain closed from Tuesday 21st August, 2018 to Friday 24th August, 2018 on account of Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Punjab University Jamia Mosque, Quaid-e-Azam (New) Campus will be offered at 7am. Dr Hafiz Muhammad Muaaz will be the Imam on Eid-ul-Azha prayer.