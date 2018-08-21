Share:

GUJRANWALA/MIRPUR (AJK) - Security has been beefed up here to maintain peace on Eidul Azha to be celebrated on Wednesday.

When contacted, a senior AJK administration official said that on the special directives of the AJK government in connection with fool proof security to maintain peace and order across AJK, additional security staff including police force headed by magistrates has been deputed at all the busy places including bazaars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation and to discourage and deal with any eventuality.

He said that the police force had been put on alert and vigilance to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships across the district.

The official sources said that round-the-clock police patrol had also been intensified for maintaining full security across the district as the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area. The administration has also deputed security personnel in plain clothes to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.

It may be added that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, religious harmony and brotherhood prevail across Azad Jammu & Kashmir besides exceptionally peaceful and conducive environment to celebrate their religious festivals by the people of all sects and religions.

Gujranwal City police officer Dr Moeen Masood said that district police have chalked out the fool proof security plan to control the law and order situation on Eidul Azha. About 4500 police officers and officials shall perform their duties at 700 points got fixed for Eid Prayers throughout the district, he said.

Addressing the police officers in his office, he said every possible step would be taken to protect the lives and properties of the city. He said there will be complete ban on arms exhibition and carrying, aerial firing and one wheeling. He said to meet any emergency elite force and quick response force will also carried on patrolling in the city during Eid Days while check points would also be set up on the entrance and exit points of the city. He directed the police officers to remain alert and special security arrangements should be done at all the parks and other picnic points in the city. He said to keep a vigilant eye over law and order situation a control room has been set up at CPO office under the supervision of DSP legal.