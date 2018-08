Share:

PESHAWAR - Former MPA Shaukat Yousafzai has been appointed as Spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. According to a notification issued by CM’s Secretariat, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has appointed Shaukat Yousafzai as Spokesperson for KP government. It merits a mention here that Shaukat Yousafzai has also won elections from seat PK:23 (Shangla), but results are withheld by Election Commission due to less percentage of female votes from the constituency.