MITHI - The complete shutdown was observed in Mithi, Islamkot and Chelhar towns, the other day while partial shutdown was also observed in Diolo and Kaloi towns to mourn the death of PPP leader Chandar Sharma.

Sharma was gunned down on Saturday by unknown motorcyclist when he was sitting at the shop of his friend in Sadiq Fakeer Ground area of Mithi Town.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, PTI MNA Lal Malhi, Senator Gyanchand, Fakeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani and other leaders of various political parties participated in his last rituals performed on Sunday.

Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, the provincial Information Secretary of PPP chapter, condoled with the heirs of Sharma and condemned the murder.

He said that the party leadership including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others had already directed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and IG Sindh police to ensure the early arrest of killers.

He expressed sanctification over the police performance and hoped that police instead of making reckless arrests were busy in collecting the evidences in the better manner.

The SSP Thar, Imran Qurashi said that police teams were investigating the murder case from different angles and informed that police had released one Aneel Kumar Kolhi, who was detained by police on the suspension soon after the incident.

He claimed that police would soon inform the media about the progress in the case. “We are busy to trace the real culprit in the light of the footage collected from CCTV camera and some eyewitnesses of the incident” he added.