DERA GHAZI KHAN/GUJRANWAL - The boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) on Monday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I (9th Class) Annual Examination 2018 here on Monday.

Talking to The Nation, BISE Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Controller (Examinations) Sheikh Amjad Hussain said that total 87804 candidates including female candidates 53428 of public and private schools appeared in (SSC) Part-I Annual Examination. Of them, 52094 candidates including 29953 female candidates were declared successful with 59.32 percentage of success.

As per detail, 72699 regular candidates including female candidates 43509 appeared in 9th Class Annual Examination. Of them, 45389 candidates including female candidates 26092 were declared successful with 62.43 percentage of success.

However, 15105 private candidates including 9919 female candidates appeared in the examinations. Of them, 6705 candidates including 3861 female candidates were declared successful with 44.38 percentage of success.

Sheikh Amjad said that candidates who have interest in rechecking of their papers could apply for rechecking of papers. The candidates who remained absent in any subject are allowed to appear in the same subject along with Part-II (10th Class) annual examination 2019.

As per the result announced by BISE Gujranwala, total 249577 students appeared in the examination from which 136032 were declared succeeded with 54.51 pass percentage. In science girls group total 64965 appeared while 45568 could succeeded. In science boys group total 77268 participated in the examination from which 41713 declared successful. In general boys group total 17608 students appeared in the examinations and only 5716 could get passing marks while in general girls group total 33961 appeared and 19782 were declared successful.

KILLINGS: A man committed suicide over a domestic issue at Nowshera Road Gujranwala. Abbas had a quarrel with his wife. He swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to DHQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Another person was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists at Sehnsra Goraya Gujranwala. Shakil was coming back home when two motorcyclists opened fire, resultantly Shakil died on the spot. Sadar Police have started investigations.