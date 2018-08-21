Share:

JACOBABAD - Integrated Health Services (HIS) has been working with Health Department for three years and looking at least 110 rural health centres including 06 tehsil headquarter hospitals for improving services of health.

It was said by District Manager Ghulam Murtaza and MEAL Officer Tehmina Shah in a monthly district progress review meeting convened by IHS Jacobabad on Monday. Besides, the district manager praised the efforts of participants and directed them to enhance further their performance as the IHS could provide quality service in rural areas of district Jacobabad.

The meeting participants told by the in-charge of three rural health centres of district Jacobabad Dr Akhtiar Hussain of RHC Mirpur Burriro, Dr Ghulam Murtaza of RHC Qadir Pur and Dr Khadim Hussain of RHC Garhi Hassan that in July number of OPD was 8,826, follow up visits 2,131, referral cases 205, antenatal care cases 705, TT vaccine cases 361, normal vaginal deliveries 152, family planning cases 247, laboratory tests 2,025, indoor admissions 790, and 19 ARV cases registered at all three health facilities of district Jacobabad.

The heads of rural health centres of district Jacobabad participated and shared their four months health facilities performance.

The medical superintendents of all health facilities vowed to work hard to provide quality health services to underprivileged segment of Sindh.