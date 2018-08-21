Share:

GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD - A man along with his son and daughter drowned as their vehicle fell into a canal at Wapda Town, Gujranwala while two brothers were shot dead in Hafizabad on Monday. Haroonur Rashid, 41 years old resident of Wapda Town, along with his son Zonain, 12, and daughter Ayesha ,10, were going by a car when their vehicle suddenly got out of control and fell into the canal. Resultantly, Abdul Rashid, his son Zonain and daughter Ayesha died while Rescue 1122 team fished out the dead bodies from the canal.

The two brothers were shot at and killed on-the-spot by unknown accused near Sawanpura. Deceased Ajlal Haider, a student of LLB and his brother Dawood Haider, both sons of schoolteacher Shakrullah of Kharak Bhattian, were on way to their village by a car. Near Sawanpura, unidentified accused intercepted them and opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which both were killed on-the-spot.

The motive of the offence could not be ascertained. The Vanike Tarar police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the city morgue for autopsy. No arrest has been made as yet. The parents of the deceased and villagers of Kharak Bhattian protested against the brutal killing of Ajlal Haider and Dawood Haider. They have called upon the RPO and DPO Hafizabad to ensure arrest of the accused to provide them with justice.

While appreciating inter-faith harmony in the district, DPO Saifullah Khan and DC Adnan Arshad Aoulkh have stressed the need for maintaining religious harmony on Eidul Azha.

Addressing the local ulema of different school of thoughts, including Syed Waseem-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Qari Faisal Nadeem Kailani, Moulana Nasrullah Bhatti, Zawar Liaqat Hussain Khannu and local citizens, they said that complete peace and religious harmony is prerequisite of a good society and expressed their hope that they would continue to play their vital role in maintaining inter-faith harmony.