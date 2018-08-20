Share:

Rawalpindi-The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Monday repaired the faulty tube-well after the protest staged by residents of Union Council Lakhan in the offices of civic agency.

More than 100 residents including women of UC Lakhan gathered in front of WASA offices near Liaquat Bagh led by Union Council Chairman Raja Faisal. The protesters were carrying placards and chanted slogans against the WASA officials for not repairing the faulty tube-wells since the last two weeks.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood sent the team of WASA officials for negotiations but the charged residents refused to send their representatives for negotiations.

The protesters said that UC Lakhan comprised of 60,000 residents and only four tube-wells had been installed in the last few years. However, since the last two weeks, two tube wells became faulty and the water supply to mostly areas was suspended.

They said that in some streets water supply continued but mostly residents were without water supply for two weeks. They said that they registered complaints with WASA officials and tube-well operators but they turned a blind eye to their problem. However, they said that the protest was arranged to inform the managing director about the situation but WASA officials tried to stop them from meeting the managing director. “The union council chairman and vice chairman also turned a blind eye on the issue despite bringing it into their notice. However, when the local residents staged a protest these leaders came to lead the protest,” said Muhammad Muzafar, a protester.

He said that during last five years, the local leaders and union council chairman and other office bearer failed to solve the issue of water despite getting millions of rupees for development. Nasir Raja, a protester, said that the government should pay attention to supply water on a daily basis as the residents belonged to a low salary group who cannot meet both ends equally if they have to buy water from private water tankers regularly. “It is the duty of the tube-well operator to inform the civic agency about the fault developed in the machinery of tube-well but they failed to do so,” he said and added that action should be taken against those officials involve in the negligence.