LAHORE - Dacoits shot dead a woman in front of her husband during a road robbery in Kahna, police said on Monday.

Also, gunmen riding on motorcycles robbed residences, families, motorists, and passersby in parts of the metropolis. According to police, three gunmen shot and killed a woman when she refused to hand over gold ornaments to them. The latest incident took place near Saraaich Bridge. The deceased was identified as Sumera Parveen, 32, a resident of Gajju Matta.

A police investigator said the woman was shot in the head and she died on her way to hospital. The gunmen also snatched away Rs 76,000 and gold ornaments. Ali, who runs a chicken meat shop in Gajju Matta, told the police that the robbers snatched Rs 76,000 from him at gunpoint. Then, they held up his wife and demanded gold earring.

“One of the bandits shot my wife in the head with a pistol as she refused to hand them gold ornaments,” the victim was quoted by police as saying. No arrest was made so far.

The latest robbery cum murder incident took place in Lahore barely a few days after robbers stormed a house, gang-raped a house wife and fled after collecting cash and gold.

According to Gujjarpura police, three dacoits forced their entry into a house and held up the family members at gunpoint. The gunmen locked the children and male members into a room. Then, they took the woman to an adjacent room where they raped her one by one. The desperate criminals also collected cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth one million rupees and fled.

A close relative of the victim family told the police that the robbers remained present in the house for more than three hours. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police registered a criminal case against unidentified gunmen on Thursday but failed to make any breakthrough so far.

When contacted, Lahore DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar was not available for his comment over the worsening law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, armed bandits robbed residences, families, passersby, and motorists in different parts of the city and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth two million rupees.

As per police sources, five gunmen barged into the house of Ashraf in Hanjarwal police vicinity and took away cash and gold ornaments worth one million rupees. The police reached the spot when the dacoits had escaped.

Three gunmen forced their entry into the house Ismail in the limits of Shera Kot and fled after collecting cash, mobile phone, and gold ornaments worth Rs 300,000. The gunmen also thrashed the victim family during the house robbery and then fled without facing any resistance.

Robbers went on the rampage and looted three motorcyclists within two hours in the limits of Islampura police on Monday. A police official said unidentified robbers held up Zain, Umair and Ikram at gunpoint at different roads and fled after collecting cash and mobile phones. The police were investigating the incident.

Two gunmen riding on a motorcycle held up Iqbal at gunpoint in the limits of Misri Shah Police and snatched away Rs 200,000 from the victim. Similarly, Imran was coming back after withdrawing Rs 200,000 from a bank when two gunmen stopped him at a busy road in the Ravi Road police vicinity. He was also deprived of cash and mobile phones at gunpoint.

Two motorcyclists held up Shahid at gunpoint in the limits of Shadman police and snatched away Rs 70,000 from him. The victim told the police that he immediately had alerted the police (Rescue-15) about the incident but the patrolling police units did not reach the spot.

Robbers also looted passersby in Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony, Ichhra, Sabzazar, Johar Town, Mughalpura, Baghbanpura, Manawan, Nawab Town, Shera Kot, Chuhng, Faisal Town, and Defense-B police precincts and fled after collecting cash and valuables.

Also, four cars and nine motorcycles were either snatched at gunpoint or stolen away from different parts of the metropolis on Monday. The police were investigating the au-lifting incidents with no arrest made yet.