Share:

KARACHI - Student politics is considered a key in any society for strengthening democratic institutions and in Pakistan where money speaks a lot to reach the power corridors, positive signs have emerged in Sindh Assembly where a large number of lawmakers - especially from Karachi - have reached the assembly from the grass root level of democracy - that is student politics.

There are around 68 lawmakers who have reached the assembly for the first time and majority of them are below 40 years of age. Belonging to middle class and knowing the issues faced by common man of the province, these lawmakers who are part of PPPP, MQM-P, PTI and MMA are determined to bring a change in the political scenario and serve the masses.

The Nation has interviewed some of the lawmakers to know about their struggle to reach this point and what are their ambitions to serve their constituents.

Abdul Rasheed (MMA)

In his mid-30’s Syed Abdul Rasheed has emerged as an alternate to the Lyariites who had been voting for the Pakistan People’s Party since decades. “I won because people want alternate and they found a good alternate in myself,” he said while sitting in the JI district South office.

Abdul Rasheed is a lone MPA from the multi-party religious alliance – MMA in the provincial assembly and had come to the assembly from the grass root level of the politics.

“I joined Islami Jamiat Talba [IJT] since I was in school and then after completing my college from SM Law and completing graduation from Karachi University, this bond became stronger day-by-day,” he said.

He became the IJT b Karachi Chief in 2006 and was then elevated to the party’s Pakistan general secretary post in 2008 and then to Pakistan chief in 2010.

“I also remained part of international organizations including Assistant general secretary and Asia region president of IIFSO [International Islamic Federation of Student Organizations] and Assistant secretary of IYF Turkey besides also representing Pakistan in youth training workshops worldwide,” he said.

Narrating his journey from student politics to mainstream political arena, Rasheed said that he joined Jamaat-i-Islami in 2012 as a local leader. “Hailing from a labour class background with father working as suitcase karegar, I studied in government institutions, and lived in Lyari since my elders migrated from India - all these circumstances forced me to join and change this system of oppression and double standards,” he said adding that he saw the youth of Lyari being used for ill motives of politicians and this further strengthened his commitment for working for the people of the area.

“I started social work in the area from the platform of JI and lost the union council elections by a small margin of votes in 2015. Despite losing, I continued my efforts and with the support of JI, installed RO plants for overcoming water shortage in areas, setup medical centres and camps with the support of Al-khidmat and established educational projects and orphanage projects in the area to improve situation in my own,” he added.

Speaking about his future plans in the assembly, Rasheed said that “I owe this success to my constituents and would try my best to serve them and raise their issues with priority at the assembly.”

Arsalan Taj Ghumman (PTI)

A charted accountant who joined politics while completing his ACCA, Arsalan Taj is the young face of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the provincial assembly who came from the student politics to the power corridors of the province where the fate of the 260 million people is decided.

Coming with a hope of change, Arsalan joined the politics in 2007-08 from the platform of Insaf Students Federation after coming in contact with the party office-bearers in online forums at Insaf.pk.

“Political movements during Musharraf tenure and attack on Imran Khan in Punjab University were the trigger points for me to join politics as I thought he was the only hope in this rotten system.

“I joined ISF and became its Karachi chief on August 14, 2011 and later became the general secretary ISF Pakistan in 2013,” he said and further told that he officially joined PTI in 2014 and also got included in CEC as its member.

Taj was amongst the four-member PTI team that formed the party’s youth policy in 2013 and also helped party in organising its social media teams. He also remained the campaign manager of Governor Sindh designate Imran Ismail-when he was contesting by-poll for NA-246. Taj who also hails from a middle class background is the fourth child among his five siblings. He lives in a 120-yard house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His father died in 2015 and his elder brother then took responsibility to run family affairs.

“I applied for the job at various companies but never heard back from the companies,” he said adding that recently after being elected as the MPA, he was asked by a firm where he had applied four years back to join them.

Taj said that he is elected as a lawmaker by the constituents and instead of doing media stints by standing at roadside and clearing gutters and cleaning garbage, he would be performing his responsibility as a legislator and would bring legislation in the house for empowering local government in the city.

He said that since PTI had formed governments in Punjab, KPK and Balochistan therefore they would bring those successful models in the province through legislation.

Sadia Javed (PPP)

Having a political background of Pakistan Muslim League in her family, the newly elected PPP MPA on reserved seat Sadia Javed is an exception case in her family and had been associated with the Pakistan People’s Party since 1997.

“My mother was a Pakistan Muslim League worker and my maternal uncle was an MPA from PML-F but my inspiration-like many other women of the country - from my childhood was Benazir Bhutto. I wanted to work courageously like her,” she said.

I started my politics after being inspired from Benazir Bhutto and participated in my first PPP program in the 9th class along with late PPP leader Fauzia Wahab.

“I worked alongside Mrs Wahab even when she was part of party’s human rights wing and Benazir Bhutto was in exile,” she said adding that the party at that time of dictatorship was raising the issue at different forums and was stiffly resisted by dictatorial regime.

Miss Javed said that she was aboard the plane in which Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan.

Sadia is optimistic that since her party has taken bold steps in the political circle of empowering women from being the first women prime minister, woman speaker and deputy speaker, she would be able to raise the women centric issues in the assembly and could also pass legislation for their further empowerment.

Ali Khurshidi (MQM-P)

Ali Khurshidi, the MQM-P MPA - who hails from a middle class background and represents Orangi Town that is also called one of the biggest slum areas of Asia - is another MPA who had started his political career from student life and had reached the provincial assembly.

Having big dreams to change fate of his constituents, Khurshidi said that he was brought up by his mother and elder brothers and sisters. “My mother and brother used to give tuition classes after the death of my father when I was two-years-old,” he said adding that it was to their credit that he had reached this position.

Khurshidi began his political career from All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO) in 2004 when he joined its Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Unit- an institute from where he has completed his bachelor’s degree in electronics.

“We belonged to family that has no political background but I joined the politics as instead of lambasting political leadership for its wrongdoings, it is better to face them in the field and rid people from them,” he said.

Khurshidi remained part of the APMSO from Sir Syed University and held different portfolios in one of the biggest unit of the party’s student wing as compared to workforce.

He later joined MQM-Pakistan and remained associated with the Qasba Aligarh sector of the party from 2008 to 2012 as head of IT department. “Then I went to Saudi Arabia for employment where I also became part of MQM-P overseas unit in Saudi Arabia,” he said adding that he returned to Pakistan in March 2018.

After being elected, I think it is very big responsibility on my shoulder to resolve the basic issues of my constituency, he said.