KARACHI - The provincial health de­partment in a quarry has informed the Sindh chief minister that during the last eight months 1,239 dengue fever cases were reported all over Sindh, of them only six patients count not survive. A report submitted by Secretary Health Saeed Awan in CM Secretariat says that from January 20 to August 20 some 1239 cases of den­gue fever were registered all over Sindh, of them only six death were reported. The district-wise cases as reported by health depart­ment include 167 in Dis­trict Central, 147 district East, 141 South and 155 West, 69 Malir and 52 Ko­rangi. Hyderabad 14, Tando Allahyar two, Matiari two, Badin one case, Thatta one, Jamshoro two, Dadu one, Mirpurkhas 4, Tharparkar one, Sanghar one, Larkana six, Qambar-Shadadkot two, Shikarpur two, Ja­cobabad three, kashmore four, Sukkur two, Sha­heed Benazirabad three, Ghotki four, Khairpur four, Naushehroferoze one and unspecified districts 464 cases. The report says that only in August 207 cases were reported. The report also says that out of 1239 dengue fever cases, only six death in the city which include on in Malir, one in west, two in Korangi, one in South and one in East. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed health depart­ment to launch awareness drive through Dengue pro­gramme so that people could take precautionary measures. Shah also di­rected Local Government department to start fumi­gation all over province through local bodies.