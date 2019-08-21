Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six soldiers of the Indian army, including an officer, were killed as Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

“Pakistan Army’s befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including [a] 7 years old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. Six Indian soldiers including an officer [were] killed, many injured [while] 2 bunkers [were] destroyed,” said a tweet by DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian fire in Tatta Pani Sector along the LoC had martyred three civilians, including a seven-year-old boy.

Ceasefire violations have witnessed a surge after New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month which escalated the tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring states.