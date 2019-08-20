LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to buy a £36 million London home.

READ MORE: Facebook hiring ‘small team of journalists’ to curate its news tab section

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 28, are believed to be hoping to live together in the English capital and she is willing to splash out a huge amount of cash to get their perfect home.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six: ‘’Taylor is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly. They’ve been splitting their time between London and Nashville - and she keeps sending her jet for him so they can be together. She has three private jets and even her own hanger.’’

Friends believe the house purchase is a sign of how solid the relationship is.

One insider said: ‘’This is just another sign of how close they are. She’s the happiest she’s ever been.’’

READ MORE: FBR sends notices to 100,000 high net worth non-filers

Meanwhile, friends of Taylor have previously revealed the star is completely smitten with her actor beau.

A source said: ‘’Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it. Joe really is one of a kind. ‘’Keeping it private from the beginning. They were able to get to know each other in peace.