Share:

LAHORE (PR) Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan, has formally inaugurated Asia e University-AeU (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) Lahore Facilitation Center at Alhamra Art Council, Mall Road Lahore on August 18, 2019. The initiative will further promote brotherly cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan through education and sharing of knowledge and research. A large number of people from all walks of life including young students and faculty members of various educational institutes also attended the event. Asia e University Malaysia’s Lahore Facilitation Centre is facilitating and registering students for AeU online and on-campus (in Kuala Lumpur) Bachelors, Masters and PhD programs of international standing. AeU is a collaborative multinational university initiated by the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), of which Pakistan is an important member.