MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan warned India on Tuesday that if it carried out a strike on AJK, the whole state would be turned into a graveyard of its forces.

Talking to the media in the federal capital, he reminded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the statement by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in which he had advised his nation not to commit the mistake of striking Azad Kashmir, otherwise, no Indian Army personnel would return alive from there, said.

The AJK president said that eyes were fixed on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as to what steps it would take to prevent the likely genocide of Kashmiris in the wake of revocation of articles 370 and 35-A by the Indian government, and what strategy it would adopt to minimize the dangers of conflict in the wake of war hysteria being whipped up by Indian rulers.

“Without waiting for any formal request from Pakistan or the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the UNSC should take immediate action under clauses 1, 33, 34, 35, 36, 41 and 42 of the UN Charter and play its role in reducing dangers posed to the peace and security of South Asia as had been done in case of Mali, Sudan and many other central Africa states,” he asserted.

AJK president calls upon UNSC to stop genocide of Kashmiris

In reply to a question, Masood Khan said that at present, the whole Kashmir valley was completely under siege, and the killings of innocent civilians were continuing at the hands of Indian troops. “The whole occupied state is faced with acute shortage of food stuff and life-saving drugs, and the UNSC should immediately intervene and establish a humanitarian corridor to save the lives of stranded Kashmiri people,” the AJK president stressed.

The AJK president called upon the UNSC to take immediate notice of continuous violation of ceasefire agreement by the Indian security forces, and put an end to shelling on the civilians living along the Line of Control(LoC). He explained that more than three dozen civilians had been killed and dozens others were injured in recent days in the areas along the LoC due to Indian firing.

Answering various questions from the journalists, Masood said that Pakistan was effectively pleading the Kashmir case on the international level to the full satisfaction of the Kashmiri people. “However, Kashmiris do not recognise any LoC, and they are desperate to cross over this line to rush to the rescue of their brothers and sisters facing repression in the Indian occupied territory,” he elaborated. The AJK president said, “We are a peace-loving people and we do not want to fan the flames of war, but if war is imposed on us, we will fight shoulder to shoulder with our brave armed forces.”

“If war breaks out between Pakistan and India, it would not be limited to two countries only, but it will have its negative effects on the entire world,” he cautioned, and prevailed upon the United Nations to set up special international courts to probe into the genocide of Kashmiri people and the use of chemical weapons by India against them.