MIRPUR-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has expressed grave concern over the frequent Indian firing across Line of Control (LoC) and urged peace-loving countries of the world to take serious note of the continued aggressive posture and brutal acts of New Delhi.

In his statement issued from Texas, the United States on Tuesday, he strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian BSF at Tatta-Pani sector of LoC that resulted in the martyrdom of a six year-old child Saddam and two elders, an official message, reaching here Tuesday evening said.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent Saddam, the AJK prime minister said that Saddam’s sacred blood would not go in vain.

“I couldn’t express my sorrow through words; My heart bleeding while seeing the picture of innocent martyr”, the PM expressed.

He said children, women and elderly people at Line of Control have become a soft target of Indian BSF. “They are being targeted through sniper guns every second day by Indian forces,” he added.

“The terrorist Indian Army has crossed all limits of tyranny. International community must take serious notice of their fascism”, Haider appealed.

Raja Farooq Haider said that he came here to US to raise voice for the hundreds of children like Saddam, women and senior citizens who were brutally killed by the Indian Armed forces.

The AJK prime minister condoled with the parents of Saddam and other LoC martyrs and said that brutalities of Indian Army would be highlighted at every international forum.

Mangla Dam fasting reaching maximum water level

The country’s second largest reservoir - the Mangla Dam - reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1214.50 feet above sea level on Tuesday, official sources said.

As a result of torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, water level in the country’s second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising and water level is almost reached maximum shortage mark, the official sources told this Correspondent here on Tuesday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1214.50 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.297 MAF on Tuesday. The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflow of water in Jhelum River at Mangla was reported 39,900 cusec with the outflows of 10,000 cusec from the Mangla reservoir on Tuesday, the sources said.

The overall position of the rivers inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Tuesday as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 198,300 cusec and outflows 181,900 cusec, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflow 47,100 cusec and outflows 47,100 cusec, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflow 39,900 cusec and outflows 10,000 cusec, Chenab at Marala: Inflow 109,400 cusec and outflow 91,800 cusec.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflow 260,300 cusec and outflow 252,300 cusec, Chashma: Inflow 276,900 cusec and Outflows 245900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 343000 cusecs and Outflows 332800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 67000 cusecs and Outflows 51100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 422700 cusecs and Outflows 383500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 360100 cusecs and Outflows 300500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 185000 cusecs and Outflows 152100

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1214.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.297 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.