Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday appointed Anila Khawaja, an old party worker, as its head of international media with immediate effect. Secretary Information PTI Ahmad Jawad made this announcement through a notification issued by the Central Secretariat.

“I am pleased to appoint Anila Khawaja as “Head of International Media” with immediate effect,” the notification reads. PTI also said that the appointment has been made as part of the decision to extend media team of the party. The secretary information expresses his best wishes for Khawaja, a separate statement said adding that she would be responsible to communicate and interact with the international media on behalf of party. Ms Khawaja is old supporter of the party and was associated with it since 2005. Soon after joining the party, she became associated with media wing of the party and had also been tasked in the past to coordinate with the international media.