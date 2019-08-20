Share:

LOS ANGELES-Anitta shared an emotional tribute to her idol Mariah Carey, after the star followed her on Instagram.

Brazilian singer, songwriter and actress Anitta, 26, revealed she has been a huge fan of the ‘Hero’ singer since she was young as her two aunts were ‘’obsessed’’ with Mariah and she credits the star as her inspiration for deciding to become a musician.

Anitta wrote on Instagram: ‘’That’s my family waking me up today telling me Mariah Carey followed me. For the ones who don’t know, my 2 aunts and my mom were obsessed about her. So when I was born I was the best student ever for them and became an even better fan. That’s why I started to say I wanted to be a singer so early in life. My uncle use to present us every Christmas with a new MC cd and we always use to celebrate going crazy. (Cuz in that time we didn’t have money to buy ourselves). So this one and only cd of hers of the year used to spend one week in each of us’ houses. And I use to go to their houses with the cd to keep listening lol. (When I got money I bought 2 of each cd for us so we could listen as much as we wanted.)

‘’When she came to Brazil, we didn’t have money to go see. I remember me listening to her concert on the radio crying cuz I wasn’t there.”