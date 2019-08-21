If rumours are to be believed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is tying the knot with actress Naimal Khawar Khan this Sunday on August 25.

READ MORE: Facebook hiring ‘small team of journalists’ to curate its news tab section

The social media was flooded with an invitation card mentioning the names of the two actors and the date they are expected to get married on. 

The Valima reception is scheduled on Monday, 26th August.

Both the actors were spotted on numerous events together. 