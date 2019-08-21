If rumours are to be believed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is tying the knot with actress Naimal Khawar Khan this Sunday on August 25.
The social media was flooded with an invitation card mentioning the names of the two actors and the date they are expected to get married on.
Seriously! Humza Ali abbasi is getting married to Nimal khawar
It is really very surprising ????
But i wish comming days bring lot of happiness for both of them ???? #Nimal#HamzaAliAbbasi pic.twitter.com/icsWmOTRxDAugust 21, 2019
The Valima reception is scheduled on Monday, 26th August.
Both the actors were spotted on numerous events together.