Share:

LAHORE (PR) Askari Bank is continuing with its pledge for a GREENER PAKISTAN and has announced August 26 as #AskariBankGreenDay for a dedicated tree plantation activity through its network of 516 branches in 152 cities across Pakistan. Abid Sattar, President & CEO Askari Bank, in his message said, “Deforestation is one of the major reasons for climate change in Pakistan and #AskariBankGreenDay is our humble contribution to improve our climate and environment. On this day, all Askari branches will plant trees in branch surroundings. I encourage all Askari Bank employees & our valuable customers to support this initiative by planting trees at their homes or any convenient location”.