ATTOCK-Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (r) Muhammad Anwar Khan Tuesday underscored that the role of religious scholars is of great importance to create intersect harmony and tranquillity in the society, which is, in fact, the only way to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The minister was chairing a meeting held in connection with the forthcoming holy month of Muharramul Haram. DC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, DPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari, assistant commissioners, chief officers and religious scholars belong to different school of thoughts attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that during the month of Muharram, religious harmony is needed and religious scholars can play their role in this context.

He urged upon all the religious leaders and scholars to ensure religious and sectarian harmony and extend full cooperation to the administration at district and tehsil level. He said the month of Muharram teaches the lesson of patience and tolerance and that of to be steadfast.

He hoped that Attock is a peaceful district, which having exemplary religious harmony, expressing his hope that this tradition would be practiced and maintained in this Muharram as well.

On the occasion, DC Ishratullah said that the district administration has completed all arrangements and all-out resources would be utilised to facilitate the mourners.

DPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem informed the participants that foolproof security would be ensured during the holy month and in this context a comprehensive plan has been chalked out.

Control rooms at district and tehsil level will monitor all the processions and other events while the members of District Peace Committee would ensure that full religious harmony is maintained. It was decided to ensure that the mourners follow the plan on routes and culminate processions well on time. The members District Peace Committee assured the administration that all type of cooperation will be extended to ensure religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month.

FOUR INJURED

Four persons got injured, two of them critically, in a head-on collision between car and motorcycle on Rawalpindi-Kohat Road near Khunda Chowk here. Police and rescue sources said that Abid along with Tariq was going on a motorcycle when a speeding car while overtaking other vehicle collided head-on with motorcycle. Resultantly both were critically injured. Two persons on board car identified as Faizan and Mohammad Aslam were also injured. Police registered a case and started further investigation.