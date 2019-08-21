Share:

MULTAN - The fourth meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG), to review cotton crop, will be held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) here on August 23. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial will chair the meeting. Different stakeholders on cotton including Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khrusheed, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Dr Asif, DG Agriculture (Extension), Chairman PCPA, and heads from many other organizations related to cotton crop, would also join the meeting. The meeting participants will review cotton situation, provision of water facility, climate change impacts, pests situation and many others things, with an aim to enhance cotton productivity.