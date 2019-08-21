Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Chinese delegation comprising of 12 members headed by Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing met with Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah to discuss security matters pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “To further strengthen cooperation with China in all aspects of our bilateral relations, the security of economic development is very vital,” said the minister.

Ministry of Interior is playing a lead role in CPEC security and has established multiple operational and working mechanisms to achieve the desired objectives, he added. It is important to note here that the Joint Technical Expert Working has offered technological assistance on security management of CPEC. The Chinese ambassador put emphasis on increased use of technology in operational matters to ensure efficiency and smooth functioning of projects.

The delegation shared their ideas and future prospects with the minister that were positively welcomed and both sides agreed on mutual cooperation to make sure that CPEC becomes a success. The security matters pertaining to Gwadar Port and surrounding areas were also discussed and possible measures were proposed. “I feel pleased to have talks with Chinese delegation and look forward to even stronger relations between the two countries,” The minister said and concluded with the promise to ensure effective execution of decided matters for protection and successful completion of CPEC.

APP adds: Terming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a symbol of cooperation between the two neighbourly countries, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that his country would like to work with Pakistan to enrich and expand the corridor in order to achieve high quality growth so that more benefits could be delivered to peoples of the two countries and the region. While responding to a question about the completion of CPEC in Balochistan in Beijing, Geng Shuang said that recently the trial of China Power Hub Generation Company’s 1,320 MW coal-fired project was over, and it was now put into commercial operation in Balochistan.

“This is an important energy project under the CPEC, and it would meet the power needs of millions of Pakistani households,” the foreign ministry spokesperson added. The spokesperson reiterated that both China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners and the CPEC was a symbol of practical cooperation between the two countries.

The Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCO) and China Power International Holding had announced Commercial Operational Date (COD) of their 1,320MW imported coal power plant and integrated jetty with coal transshipment capacity of 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Developed in record time, as per the schedule and within projected costs, the CPHGC project is a part of the early harvest energy projects under the CPEC framework, making it truly a project of national and strategic significance. The plant will add 9 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid every year, meeting power needs of four million households in the country.