Congratulations to Pakistan women’s cricket star Sana Mir for her inclusion in the ICC Women’s Committee. As a report disclosed that Sana, the former Pakistan captain and leading wicket-taking spinner in women’s ODIs, is joined by Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Mithali Raj of India as current players’ representatives on the committee that met for the first time in London on Thursday during the ICC Annual Conference week. Women cricket is growing around the world and positive changes are required to advance women’s cricket.

However, the inclusion of Sana along with the other two will only help women’s international cricket get stronger. Especially, Sana’s latest achievement can be the sign of improvement and encouragement for our young girls to bring growth and development in women’s cricket in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is requested to put kind attention on Women’s cricket in Pakistan like men.

M. BAKHTIYAR,

Kech.