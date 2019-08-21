Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, accompanied by Commissioner of Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar visited Kotli Sattian and reviewed ongoing development projects there. He directed that all possible measures be taken to develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist site at par with Murree. He said that the development of Kotli Sattian as tourist point would not only raise the living standard of locals but also provide tourists with opportunities to explore new places. He issued instructions regarding the installation of entry gates, history boards, benches with umbrellas, signboards and dustbins at tourist spots. He ordered to upgrade all the rest houses of Kotli Sattian, saying that sustainability of every project should also be ensured to achieve its long-term objectives. Later, the Chief Secretary visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and checked medicines stock and healthcare services being provided to patients. He asked the authorities to equip the hospital with latest medical facilities and move a summary his office in this regard at the earliest. This would ensure provision of best healthcare to tourists as well as locals, he added. The Chief Secretary also planted a sapling in Danoi Rest House as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the province. MPA Maj (r) Larasub Satti, AC Kotli Sattian Izhar Bajwa, Chief Conservator Forest Northern Zone Khizar Hayat Minhas and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.