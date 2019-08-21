Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Current Account shortfall narrows to $579 million in first month (July) of the year 2019-20 as compared to $2.13 billion in July last year, showing a decline of 72.81pc, State Bank of Pakistan reported on Tuesday. The details show that Current Account Balance without official transfers shrank to $664 million in the corresponding month against $2.27 billion in same month of last year. Balance of trade in goods also plunged from $3.485 billion in July 2018 to $1.847 billion in July this year, whereas balance of trade in services also fell to $473 million compared to $517 million. Workers’ remittances have been posting a positive trend for last year and in July 2019, it witnessed an encouraging result as it increased to $2.04 billion compared to $1.982 billion in same month of last year. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the current account deficit narrowed to 2.5pc in the first month of 2019-20 as opposed to 8.3pc in the same period of last year. Pakistan exported goods and services worth of $2.66 billion in July compared to exports valuing $2.443 billion in the comparable period of last year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 8.84pc.