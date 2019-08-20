Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) secretary Amir-ud-din Ansari has announced that England Cricket Board (ECB) is looking forward to establish the disability cricket’s world governing body. Talking to The Nation, Ansari said: “We had a fruitful discussion with ECB officials, who are aiming to form the governing body, which will control this form of cricket around the world.”

Highlighting the achievements of disabled cricket, Ansari said that the unique category has been advanced at the world’s stage that boards like ECB and BCCI are focusing to invest. “It is a huge achievement for Pakistan that after years struggle, finally this cricket is getting highlighted at world platforms.” The PDCA secretary also revealed that the ECB and Indian team officials have assured him of playing bilateral series with Pakistan in near future. “We have invited England team to tour Pakistan and we are hopeful for a positive response. As far as India is concerned, we have held meetings with All-India Physically Disabled Cricket Association, which has no issues in playing in Pakistan, once the tensions between both the countries are over.”

Talking about Pakistan team’s performance in the 5-nation series, concluded recently in England, Ansari said poor fielding cost us dearly. “We were very poor in fielding and luck also didn’t favour us as two of our matches got affected by rain.”