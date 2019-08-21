Share:

LAHORE (PR) Excellence Delivered (ExD), the only Platinum Partner of SAP in Pakistan, has implemented SAP S/4HANA at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan. BZU, the first public sector university to implement SAP S/4HANA in Pakistan, now stands among some of the world’s best universities like MIT, University of California, Newcastle, University of Kentucky and many more. ExD’s footprint in the education sector, along with the extensive understanding of relevant business processes, makes it ideally suited for the task of mapping SAP best practices to BZU in Pakistan. The current scope of work for BZU includes financial & control modules like Financials Accounting (FI), Controlling (CO), Human Capital Management (HCM), Funds Management (FM), Document Management Sysytem (DCM) and customized Student Lifecycle Management (SLCM).