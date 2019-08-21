Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the government was making efforts to reinvigorate the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) so that voice against the human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir could be raised more effectively.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the atrocities by Indian forces had reached the breaking point now while media and human right organisations had no access to the occupied valley.

“Moreover, internet, mobile phone and landline services have been blocked in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the authorities,” she added.

The special assistant to the PM pointed out that human rights organisations were given access to the conflict zones elsewhere in the world. She said she herself had led medical teams to Iraq during war.

Firdous called upon the United Nations and the international community to pressurize India to stop its terrorism in the held valley. “It is incumbent upon the world bodies to pressurize India to stop its reign of terror in the IoK and also give access to the media and human rights organisations so that they could ascertain the ground situation,” she said, and added, “Pakistan could play the role of a facilitator in this regard.”

To a question, the special assistant to the PM said the government had not banned any organisation in the country under international pressure. “Rather such outfits have been outlawed under the National Action Plan (NAP),” she clarified.

Firdous said Pakistan had been facing both domestic and international security challenges and the government was taking steps to deal with them accordingly.

“The country is fully secure and is in safe hands,” she assured.