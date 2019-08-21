Share:

LAHORE - Five people were killed and six others injured in road accidents in different parts of the provincial capital, rescue workers said on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, two people died and six others wounded when a mini-truck bumped into two motorcycles and a car near Phatak Pull on Lahore-Kasur Road. Two of the eight victims died on the spot, an official said. He said both the bodies were handed over to the local police.

One of the deceased persons was identified as 50-year-old Ilyas. The police were yet to ascertain identity of the other 26-year-old man. The injured were shifted to Lahore General Hospital. They were identified as Tahir, 18, Shahbaz, 19, Abbas, 23, Allah Ditta, 50, Danish 29, and, Ashraf.

A police official said the fatal accidents occurred because of brake failure. The police arrested the truck driver and were investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were killed when a bus smashed into their motorcycle near Depot bus-stop in Green Town. An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding.

The deceased were identified as Ahsan and Sidra. Rescue workers handed over the bodies to the police.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man died after falling from the overhead bridge in Sanda police precincts. Police said the deceased identified as Ali was trying to cross the bridge on foot when he suddenly slipped. As he fell on the road, a speedy car ran over him. He died instantly. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.