ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police arrested 4 persons allegedly involved in bike lifting incidents and recovered 8 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to Superintendent of Police (I-Area) Saad Aziz, who constituted special teams to curb bike lifting incidents. The teams headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfqar Ahmed and other succeeded in busting a gang of bike lifters and recovered 8 bikes from their possession.

The nabbed accused identified as Shahid, Abdullah and Atif are resident of Foji Colony, Rawalpindi and Mansoor Khan is resident of Swabi district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several bike lifting incidents in areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway.

The IGP appreciated performance of Sabzi Mandi police station. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed further ordered to all police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves.

