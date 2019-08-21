Share:

HAFIZABAD- Four passengers including a woman were killed while 40 others including 10 women were injured when a Lahore-bound speeding bus turned turtle near Pindi Bhattian Motorway Interchange, 45km from here, on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the bus was coming from Mansehra. When it reached near Pindi Bhattian Motorway Interchange, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering as a result of which the bus turned turtle and fell into a roadside ditch. Four persons including Ghulam Abbas s/o Aslam, Gulzar alias Gulo of Lahore, an unidentified woman, and an unidentified elderly man were killed. Forty others sustained multiple injuries and were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian by Rescue 1122 and police. The condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical.