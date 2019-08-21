Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs500 and was traded at Rs88,500 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,000 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs435 and was traded at Rs75,874 against Rs75,439 of last day. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs960.21. In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $6 and was traded at $1504 as compared to the last closing at $1498.