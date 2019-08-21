Share:

BEIJING - China has hoped that the successful commer­cial operations of a $2 billion 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant will meet electricity needs of the millions of people.

Commenting on its successful operation, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Minis­try Geng Shuang said here on Tuesday, “it is an important energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which can meet the electricity demand of millions of Pakistani households.”

The project has been set up by the China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The spokesperson said, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a landmark project for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

China is willing to work together with Paki­stan to firmly promote the construction of corridors, enrich and expand the connotation of corridors, achieve high-quality develop­ment of corridors, and bring more and great­er benefits to the people of the two countries and the wider region.”

According to officials in Islamabad, the Hub power plant developed in record time, as per schedule and within projected costs. The project’s two units achieved synchronisation with the National Grid on December 28, 2018 and May 28, 2019, respectively, while the Integrated Coal Jetty became operational in December 2018 with arrival of the first ship­ment of coal.

“The successful completion of plant has fortified the dream of energy independence of Pakistan. The Pak-China synergy has re­sulted in engineering excellence and has ful­filled our promise of providing Pakistan with affordable and ample energy” said Khalid Mansoor, CEO HUBCO.