KARACHI-Iqra Aziz is the latest celebrity to speak in support for the teenage boy who was killed after brutally being tortured over accusations of stealing from a bungalow in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Writing to Instagram, the SunoChanda actor wrote, “Everyone is mourning death of a young boy, aged 17, just for Rs 700. Everyone is tweeting that they are sad but my question is what is the solution?”

She added, “When there is a video, so prompt punishment should be served to the culprits and people should be informed publicly about the consequences for people who would commit such heinous crimes.”

She further added, “Otherwise, children will continue to die at the hands of these few frustrated animals and we will continue to mourn,” Aziz went on. “It is not Gangs of Wasseypur or Mirzapur where you can do whatever you feel like doing, this is Naya Pakistan. Imran Khan, let everyone know.”

17-year-old Rehan was beaten to death by residents in Bahadurabad after he was accused of theft.

The accused were arrested with the help of the video of the murder. So far five people have been taken into custody by the police in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and ordered for strict action to be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. He said that people who disrespect humanity are not deserving of being called humans and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hand.