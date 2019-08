Share:

SHARAQPUR - A man stabbed his friend to death over a minor issue in Sajhwal village near Sharaqpur Sharif on Tuesday.

According to police, Saif Ali, who was a worker at a furniture showroom, was asleep in the shop when his friend Abdullah came and stabbed him to death. Police said that a monetary issue was the reason behind the murder. Police took the dead body into custody and sent it to THQ Hospital Sharaqpur Sharif for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.