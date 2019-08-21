Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal has on Wednesday said that Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar is responsible for the city’s ‘destruction’.

Mustafa Kamal talked to media and demanded that Waseem Akhtar’s name should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL). The mayor has made a lot of property in Pakistan and abroad, and money in great deal will be recovered if his accountability is held, the PSP leader affirmed.

As many as 46 people die if it rains a little in Karachi and the mayor is responsible along with city government, Mustafa Kamal said. “Water has not been drained out from houses even after two weeks.

“Diseases are spreading owing to animal wastes which have not been removed after Eid-ul-Azha. The garbage piles are being shifted from one place to another without being properly disposing of.”

Mustafa Kamal said he has talked to the prime minister and the chief minister but no one is paying attention to Karachi’s issues. He requested Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit the metropolis and resolve the city’s problems on emergency basis.