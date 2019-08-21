Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Com­merce and Trade & Coop­erative Societies Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that a complaint cell is going to be established to redress the grievances regarding cooperative societies and we are committed to pro­vide relief to the people. He asked officers to work hard and facilitate people at all levels, adding that assuming the charge of the ministry, he would pay surprise visits to offices and he would take strict action against those who did not follow the of­fice decorum. The minis­ter said that very soon he would hold a meeting with industrialists to know their issues and he would try to resolve the issues on prior­ity basis.