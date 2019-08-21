Share:

Former cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday rubbished all rumours about him being the next national team coach and said that he has "not applied for the post of Pakistan head coach ".

Addressing the media after the second day of training at the National Cricket Academy, Misbah said, “My complete attention is towards the camp. I am paying special attention to the centrally contracted players. My aim is to get the players to have better fitness and to pick the best players.”

Responding to a question about the national team captain, the 45-year-old said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board has the final say about the captain.”

He added, “Players will be picked on the basis of their performance in the domestic matches, however, fitness will not be the only criteria, the need of the team will also be kept in view.”

Eighteen players are taking part in the pre-season training camp at NCA under the supervision of Misbah.

The campy which concludes on September 7 has been organised by the PCB to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan's coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home.