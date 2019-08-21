Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The dead body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a canal bank near Ajnianwala village here on Tuesday. According to police, Tabish s/o Malik Sadiq had gone missing from his house three days ago. Farooqabad Saddr police registered an abduction case on the report of his father. The body was spotted by the some passersby, and it was taken into custody by the police. Another body was recovered from a field near Safdarabad. According to police, the deceased identified as Yasir (13) had gone to school but did not return. The body was also spotted by some passersby. Further investigation was underway.

CASH SNATCHED

Two unidentified dacoits on a bike intercepted a trader near Shama Chowk and took away cash worth Rs1.5 million at gunpoint. The victim named Furqan was on his way to workplace after withdrawing cash from a local bank when the dacoits robbed him of the money. City B-Division police started investigation.