ISLAMABAD - Ring of Pakistan Chairman Pir Syed Asim Ali Shah Kazmi has announced that world’s renowned international wrestlers will be seen in action at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad from August 26 to 28 while the fights will be held on August 29 and 30.

Talking to The Nation, Asim said: “Ring of Pakistan first edition champion Badshah Khan will defend his title while WWE super star Chris Masters, Tiny Iron and six top professional wrestlers are already lined up by ROP. Last time, due to non-availability of Liaqat Gymnasium at Pakistan Sports Complex, we had to postpone the event at the eleventh hour.

“The presence of mega international stars always gives a clear message to international community that Pakistan is completely safe for hosting all kinds of sports. We helped the country in reviving mega international events through our first international event held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Last year, we had to restrict the event to only Lahore, as despite giving us permission, Karachi Mayor office backed off at the last moment,” he added.

Asim said that his only aim is to help Pakistan in the best possible manner. “I have invested huge money just to present positive image of the country to the international community. I not only invited top class professional wrestlers to Pakistan, but also provide opportunity to local talent to showcase their skills to the world. They have learnt a lot by performing against mega stars.

“We are ready to provide massive opportunities to local talent once again. I had to face a lot of mental stress due to few so-called friends, who just want personal glory and stab in the back of the country. They must realise and understand that nothing is more important than prestige of the country. Pakistan has given us name and fame and it is our national and moral responsibility to pay back in the best possible manner,” he added.

“We have great hopes from our sportsman Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a right man to lead Pakistani athletes. We don’t need a single penny help from the government, but we just want moral support. IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza is also very helpful and I want to meet her soon to discuss about our future plans. I am grateful to armed forces of Pakistan, especially DG ISPR, as without their support and security, we would have never been able to host such mega events in Pakistan,” Asim concluded.

Sharing his views, ROP MD Syed Imran Hussain Shah said: “By engaging international wrestlers, we want to counter negative propaganda against Pakistan and also keen to present positive image of the country to international community. Pakistan needs international investment and by hosting wrestling events, it will pave way for mega investment in the country.” He said for last three years, they managed to bring 45 top wrestlers to Pakistan from more than 25 different countries, who were all full of praise for the hospitality of Pakistani people. “The international wrestlers highlighted the positives about Pakistan after their successful tour to the country. Later on, European Parliament hosted a reception in recognition of our services to sports and community.

“We are ready to establish international wrestling academy in Pakistan as it will help us train local kids. Being part of WWE or other major wrestling organizers, we can arrange contracts for them. We request the IPC Minister to provide us piece of land, where we may construct the academy, which will surely help us produce champions for Pakistan,” Imran concluded.