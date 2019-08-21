Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is working hard to strengthen teachers training pro­grammes and institutions so that best teachers could be produced to secure the educational career of our future generations.

He took this decision on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting of school education here at CM House. The meet­ing was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez, Addi­tional Secretary (development) Aleem Lashari, chief engineer education works and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that he want­ed to focus on teachers training pro­grammes. “We have to re-design teach­ers training by introducing new trends and practice in third world, particularly in Sri Lanka,” he said and added that the best teachers’ training academy was badly needed.

He directed education department to constitute a committee to re-design teachers training programme in which apart from theory, practical teach­ing, way of communication, teaching techniques, methods of dealing with students and parents and ethics be in­cluded. “We have to take benefit from the countries which have achieved best educational targets,” he said.

The chief minister also approved revi­sion of entire content of textbooks from class-I to VIII. Under the plan, the con­tent of textbooks was being revised for which a committee of experts, including, publishers, writers and leading educa­tionists from public and private sector have been constituted with the task to go through the entire content and up­date/overhaul the test as per latest re­quirements.

School Education Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that work was in progress and would be presented to the chief minister within next three months for approval and would be launched, if approved, from next session starting from July 1. The chief minister said that the new content of the text books should have attraction for students so that they get themselves involved in reading and comprehension exercises. Giving guid­ance for next test, he said that there might be coloring schemes, informa­tion about IT or latest gadgets etc but the content must contain values, respect for human right and animal rights, religious guidance and patrio­tism,” he said and added the content of books may be developed as per re­quirement of the grade/class.

Secretary education Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that there was a Rs15 billion 140 ADP schemes un­der which 2000 high priority school units would be established by the end of this financial year. He said that 1400 school buildings were completed last year.

The chief minister directed Secretary School Education to process tendering of purchase of furniture for the schools. The furniture must be of top quality and purchased through transparent manner.

There was a proposal to invite inter­national tender for purchase of furniture but the chief minister said that the well reputed local firms be given preference. He also directed the department to as­sess the possibility of purchasing fur­niture on local level so that it could be made easily.

The chief minister also directed the department to appoint t new teachers who can teach science, maths and Eng­lish in professional manner. “We have to make our teachers training system strong enough which improve teaching abilities and communication skills of teacher tremendously,” he concluded.