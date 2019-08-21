Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau investigation team on Tuesday raided the office of Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Liquefied Natural Gas Limited and took original record of the LNG deal in its custody. National Accountability Bureau is investigating former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq and MD ISGS Mubin Solut in the LNG scam.

During the course of investigation, the National Accountability Bureau team got hints that original copies of LNG deal could be got from the CEO PLL office.

Following the information, the NAB Rawalpindi team raided the office of CEO PLL and collected the required original record of the deal for further investigation.

They said the Bureau had written three to four letters to Petroleum Division and sought the record of LNG deal but the ministry ignored the Bureau letters. They said that former PM Abbasi also avoided providing details in LNG corruption scam and told the investigation team that he had requested the ministry to provide the record in this regard during his three appearances in NAB before arrest.

CEO Adnan Gilani resigns after NAB raid

NAB team has also taken the record related to the appointment of Adnan Gilani as CEO PLL during raid. Earlier, in capacity of Petroleum Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had moved a summary for the appointment of Gilani as head of Pakistan LNG Limited but former PM Nawaz Sharif rejected Gilani’s summary due to lack of experience for this key post. After assuming the charge of PM office, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi posted his blue-eyed Gilani as CEO PLL and even the Establishment Division opposed his decision. According to media reports, Adnan Gilani has resigned from the post after NAB raided his office.

NAB has arrested former PM Abbasi, former Finance minister Miftah Ismail and former MD PSO Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq and investigating them in LNG corruption case.

MD ISGS Mobin Solut and former Secretary Petroleum Abid Saeed have become approver against accused and recorded their statements against the former PM Abbasi and others in same case.