MIRPUR -Lambasting India for throwing the disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir into very dangerous situation since her sinister action of revoking special status of the occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state, the AJK-based nationalist political parties have announced forming a joint forum with the name of People’s National Alliance to step up the struggle for achievement of the birth right to self-determination.

The alliance also aims at apprising the external world of the worst human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir. This was announced by Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja, Chairman of the newly-formed J&K People’s National Alliance (JKPNA) at a news conference here late the other day.

He was flanked by other leaders of the JKPNA including Liaqat Hayat and Afzal Sulehriya who also spoke to the media - elaborating prime objective of the formation of the alliance. Unveiling the future course of action by the JKPNA for gearing up the Kashmir freedom movement both at home and abroad, Chairman of the newly-formed Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Alliance Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja told reporters here on Tuesday that the JKPNA has in its detailed deliberation meeting participated by all Kashmiri nationalist political groups based in AJK, GB and Pakistan, held in Rawalakot the other day, have decided to launched “Quit Jammu Kashmir Movement” especially in view of the nefarious action of India scraping the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state. “The times has come for every Kashmiri to stand up against the global conspiracies being hatched to hurt the historic entity, unity and integrity of all parts of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State”, he observed.

Raja Zulfiqar continued that launching the “Quit Jammu & Kashmir Movement” in all parts of the state will be aimed at to apprise the external world of the urgency of the early grant of right to self-determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir state to decide about their destiny in line with international norms and commitments.

He announced that the first and inaugural protest under the banner of ‘Quit Jammu & Kashmir Movement’ would be staged in AJK on August 26.

Expressing grave concern over increased human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupying forces in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state, Raja Zulfiqar said that New Delhi has created a very dangerous situation not only for all the people of Jammu Kashmir state but also for the peace, stability and security of the South Asia region. “The continued human rights violations and long terms imprisonments of the political activists across the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir territory are also fuelling the catastrophic situation being created by the Indian Government”, he observed.

He called upon the international community to immediately jump into arena to help resolve Jammu & Kashmir issued entirely in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir State to avert the looming threat of nuclear conflict between arch nuclear rivals.