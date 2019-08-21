Share:

KARACHI - A two-member delegation from University of Northampton, United Kingdom, visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities of collaboration in the discipline of law between the two universities.

The Vice Chancellor University of Northampton Professor Nick Petford and Dean Academic Partnerships Profes­sor Hastings McKenzie met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, registrar, deans of all faculties, advi­sor campus security affairs, student’s ad­visor, deputy director finance, President Karachi University Teachers Society and faculty members of School of Law, KU, at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

The visitors briefed the KU administra­tion and faculty members about the pro­gram offered by the Northampton Universi­ty and their services in the discipline of law.

The VC Northampton University Profes­sor Nick Petford expressed that the British University is willing to be a partner with Pakistani universities for advancement of studies and promotion of law.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Academic Partner­ships, University of Northampton, Professor Hastings McKenzie, shared that main pur­pose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of collaboration with the Karachi University and University of Northampton is expecting that it would get final nod in coming days. He said that the University of Northamp­ton is not offering long distance learning program but working on to promote solid meaning of law degree in different parts of the world. “The collaboration with the two institutions will benefit the Pakistani stu­dents. The University of Northampton will provide quality law education.”

The visitors shared that there would be an option that students after completing their initial studies at the campus would go to UK to complete the remaining part of their degree program. They also ex­pressed that degree would be acceptable both in Pakistan and England.

Moshahid Zuberi informed the partici­pants of the meeting that in 2016 initia­tive was taken to explore possibilities of working with UK-based higher educa­tional institutes in Sindh. He mentioned that Szabul and Ziauddian University has already made the first move and hoped that Karachi University would be the next to follow.