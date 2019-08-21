KARACHI - A two-member delegation from University of Northampton, United Kingdom, visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities of collaboration in the discipline of law between the two universities.
The Vice Chancellor University of Northampton Professor Nick Petford and Dean Academic Partnerships Professor Hastings McKenzie met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, registrar, deans of all faculties, advisor campus security affairs, student’s advisor, deputy director finance, President Karachi University Teachers Society and faculty members of School of Law, KU, at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.
The visitors briefed the KU administration and faculty members about the program offered by the Northampton University and their services in the discipline of law.
The VC Northampton University Professor Nick Petford expressed that the British University is willing to be a partner with Pakistani universities for advancement of studies and promotion of law.
Meanwhile, the Dean, Academic Partnerships, University of Northampton, Professor Hastings McKenzie, shared that main purpose of the visit was to discuss the possibility of collaboration with the Karachi University and University of Northampton is expecting that it would get final nod in coming days. He said that the University of Northampton is not offering long distance learning program but working on to promote solid meaning of law degree in different parts of the world. “The collaboration with the two institutions will benefit the Pakistani students. The University of Northampton will provide quality law education.”
The visitors shared that there would be an option that students after completing their initial studies at the campus would go to UK to complete the remaining part of their degree program. They also expressed that degree would be acceptable both in Pakistan and England.
Moshahid Zuberi informed the participants of the meeting that in 2016 initiative was taken to explore possibilities of working with UK-based higher educational institutes in Sindh. He mentioned that Szabul and Ziauddian University has already made the first move and hoped that Karachi University would be the next to follow.