LAHORE - On the requisition made by the Opposition, Punjab Assembly is meeting here today (Wednesday) for the third consecutive time in the last 35 days.

Following the arrests of Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, the number-strong opposition in Punjab Assembly is enforcing back- to- back sessions on the government. The one being held today is the third Assembly session called on its requisition. The PML-N-led opposition has the numbers to demand for an Assembly session after every 14 days. The government is bound under the law to call the session within 14 days of submission of the requisition.

Besides its routine business (Question hour, adjournment motions, call attention notices etc), the Assembly is set to have debate on Kashmir issue, law and order situation and price control.

A joint resolution on Kashmir condemning the Indian act of revoking special status for Kashmir is also expected to be passed by the provincial house. Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari will chair the session in the absence of Speaker Parvez Elahi who is out of country these days.