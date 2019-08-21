Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday categorically warned cable TV operators of Lahore Region of no clemency on Indian channels and Indian content. During his visit of PEMRA Regional Office, Lahore he told cable operators that strict legal action will be taken if they were found relaying any Indian channel in violation of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and PEMRA. In the wake of current standoff with India on Jammu and Kashmir, representatives of cable TV operators were conveyed that the authority shall not spare any licensee and shall lodge FIRs against such network operators, said a Press release issued here. During the meeting, cable operator’s representatives assured their full support and solidarity with State and PEMRA and resolved not to show any Indian channel or content. They also assured that no support will be extended to any cable operator who is found relaying Indian content and channels.