RAWALPINDI - Police claimed to have resolved the mystery of blind double murder case by nabbing three suspected killers.

The killers were arrested from Hangu. The accused had allegedly killed two men Asghar and Rehmat by stabbing and firing and threw their bodies in Dhoke Lakhan.

The three suspected killers were involved in killing two men including a Hafiz-e-Quran by stabbing and firing at Dhoke Lakhan some months ago, said a police spokesman on Tuesday. The detained killers were identified as Rasool Akbar, Ameer and Waris Khan, against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to him, the killers were arrested by a special police team constituted by CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana under surveillance of SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema. The spokesman said that police held Rasool Akbar on charges of drug peddling and a court sentenced him 31 days jail term. He said that Rasool Akbar was suspicious that Rehmat and Asghar leaked information about his drug peddling activities to police and engineered a plan to kill the duo.

“In order to execute his plan, Rasool Akbar along with two of his accomplices killed the two men and threw their bodies in Dhoke Lakhan,” he said. Police registered a case against unknown killers and had begun investigation, he said. He said that police traced out the killers through advance technology and mobile data and held them from Hangu. On the other hand, Kahuta police obtained physical remand of three accused from a court of law to grill them for their alleged involvement in sodomising school children and blackmailing them by recording their videos.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency of Islamabad police on Tuesday raided a distillery in limits of Industrial Area police station and recovered huge quantity of liquor, according to a police spokesman. SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa had constituted a special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CIA, Hakim Khan which recovered 120 litters of brewed alcohol, 132 wine bottles and chemical used in brewing alcohol.

other material used in the manufacturing process from sector H-9. Four bootleggers were also nabbed identified as Raza Mohsin, Sohail Abbas, Azeem Masih and Mehmood Petal.