MUZAFFARGARH -The district police claimed to have busted an intra-provincial gang of narcotics smugglers here on Tuesday. Sinawan police, under leadership of SHO Kaleemullah Gadi and DSP Azmatullah Khan Gurmani, raided and arrested four narcotics smugglers including a woman. They were identified as Safal, Zubaida, Qamar, and Peer. The police also recovered 52kg of marijuana and net cash worth Rs300,000. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar told the media that complaints against the accused were already available at Sinawan police station, adding that further investigation was underway to bust their entire network. The RPO appreciated the performance of Sinawan police.